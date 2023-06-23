June 23, 2023 - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has broken ground on the first phase of Mid85 industrial park in Spartanburg, S.C. Phase one consists of two speculative warehouse facilities totaling 1,195,342 square feet. The park, which will total over two million square feet upon completion of phase two, is being developed by Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences.
The two initial facilities will be constructed of tilt-up concrete wall panels and structural steel frames. Building one will total 277,648 square feet, with a rear-load layout, 32’ clear height, 58 dock doors, and 78 trailer parking spots. Building two will measure 917,694 square feet, featuring a cross-dock layout, 40’ clear height, 88 dock doors, and 201 parking spaces.
