June 23, 2023 - The South Carolina State Transport Police recently held a graduation ceremony for ten new officers. This graduating class includes officers from all areas of the state, along with recruits from Pennsylvania and Texas.
A division of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, STP is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic.
“These men and women joined the State Transport Police, ready and willing to fill a vital role in highway safety,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “I am privileged to welcome them to the Department of Public Safety and I am excited to see them begin their rewarding career.”
New STP officers attend and graduate from Basic Training at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Each officer then goes on to complete more specialized commercial motor vehicle training. The total training time for a new STP officer is nine months. Training includes basic law enforcement; size and weight enforcement; hazardous materials regulations; conducting safety inspections and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations.
“Today, I am honored to welcome another outstanding group of officers to the State Transport Police family and the DPS team,” said Colonel Dean M. Dill, STP Commander. “The training for STP officers is often longer and more intense due to the nature of our mission, but it also makes them experts in their field. I am looking forward to seeing this group put their training into practice and serve our state well.”
This year’s STP graduates include:
- Region 1 (Columbia):
- Officer C.M. Rouse, Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
- Region 2 (Greenwood):
- Lance Corporal T.D. Fagan, Hometown: Timmonsville, SC
- Lance Corporal C.A. Burden, Hometown: Calhoun Falls, SC
- Region 3 (Greenville):
- Officer T.R. Grate, Hometown: Pendleton SC
- Officer H.M. Gilstrap, Hometown: Killeen, TX
- Region 4 (Rock Hill):
- Officer A.R. Shippy, Hometown: Gaffney, SC
- Lance Corporal J.C. Hughes, Hometown: Fort Mill, SC
- Region 5 (Florence):
- Lance Corporal J.S. Peavy, Hometown: Galivants Ferry, SC
- Region 6 (Dorchester):
- Officer M.S. Reynolds, Hometown: Florence, SC
Special awards from this class include the Colonel Leroy Taylor Distinguished Graduate Award. This award is presented to the STP graduate with the highest GPA in all state and federal courses.
- Lance Corporal C.A. Burden, Hometown: Calhoun Falls, SC
STP also announced its 2022 Officer of the Year. This year’s overall winner for STP Officer of the Year is Officer First Class S.A. Brock, who was recognized for his hard work, dedication, and collaboration with his fellow officers and other agencies. He serves as a field training officer for new recruits and was recently selected to join the STP Drive Team due to his diligent enforcement efforts and hundreds of safety inspections that removed unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers from South Carolina roadways.
“It is an honor to come together to recognize the exemplary work these officers have accomplished over the past year,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “Their hard work, dedicated effort, and service to South Carolina is a critical piece in ensuring the safety of the motoring public in the state.”
Region-wide winners include:
- Region 1 (Columbia area): Officer First Class S.A. Brock
- Region 2 (Greenwood area): Officer First Class W.F. Foster
- Region 3 (Greenville area): Officer C.N. Bishop
- Region 4 (Rock Hill area): Officer First Class B.J. Knight
- Region 5 (Florence area): Lance Corporal C.W. Connell
- Region 6 (Charleston area): Officer First Class J.C. O'Brien
Colonel Dean M. Dill, commander of the State Transport Police, recognized the overall winner, as well as region-wide winners for the exceptional work and service demonstrated throughout this past year.
“I look forward to this ceremony each year because it allows us to pause and identify those officers among our ranks who raise the bar for everyone in our organization,” said Dill. “Whether these individuals were recognized because of a particular situation that required monumental effort or through their persistent efforts to serve their communities well, I am proud of the work they do and the professionalism they exhibit each day.”
Additionally, STP recognized Officer L.M. Loredo as Rookie of the Year, and Region 3 (Greenville) as Region of the Year.
