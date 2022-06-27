June 27, 2022 - State Sen. Tom Davis announced that Hilton Head Island Airport has received $12 million in additional funding for the estimated $53 million terminal upgrades in the South Carolina State budget.
"This is an important win for Hilton Head and Beaufort County," said Davis. "The upgrades to Hilton Head Island Airport Terminal are needed to match the growth of Beaufort County, showcase the Lowcountry, and deliver people directly to the number one island in the US."
County Council also approved on Monday, June 13, at first reading, the spending of $947,500 to purchase the property located at 36 Hunter Rd, Hilton Head Island, that will be used for future parking to support the terminal.
"This purchase is an excellent opportunity for the airport as we start moving forward with the project," said Jon Rembold, Airport Director. "Hilton Head Island Airport will be positioned to better serve our residents and visitors due to these transformative projects."
Construction bids were due Thursday, June 23 and will be carefully reviewed. The project will include approximately 43,000 more square feet of terminal space, 3 jetways for passengers, new parking, security upgrades, an all-new baggage claim, a new grand hall, and a four-lane passenger drop‐off and pick-up area.
"Security will be much more streamlined, and baggage claim will be excellent with bag carousels as well as golf bag doors," Rembold said.
The project is estimated to begin in the winter of 2022 and be completed in mid-to-late 2025.
A 2020 update to the SC Aeronautics Airport Economic Impact Study showed the airport contributes nearly half a billion dollars annually to the local economy and generates more than $17M in annual state tax revenues.
The airport already owns all of the property needed for the terminal. The County is projecting it has at least $35,000,000 in funding from various federal, state, and local sources.
- FAA ‐ $20,000,000 ($10,000,000 already awarded; $10,000,000 to be applied for after bidding)
- Beaufort County/Airport - $2,000,000
- State of South Carolina – $12,000,000
- FAA Improvement Grant: $260,917; runway rehab
- FAA Bipartisan Infrastructure – TBD
The County will continue to seek grants and other funding sources for the project's final phase.
The construction process will be an economic boom for the area—a project this size will bring in $150 million in economic impact through jobs and materials.
