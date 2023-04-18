April 18, 2023 - Savannah Surfaces recently announced that Kimberly Ingram has been hired as the Administrative Assistant at their headquarters in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
Kimberly brings 20 years’ experience as an administrative assistant and customer service representative. She was most recently the Administrative Assistant for Ohio Gratings at their Ridgeland, SC manufacturing facility. At Savannah Surfaces, you will find Kimberly at the reception desk greeting customers, overseeing administrative projects, and assisting our interior and exterior sales teams.
