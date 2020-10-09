October 9, 2020 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently added Realtor Kristen Hunter to the team as a new agent. In this role, Hunter will assist clients in South Carolina with locating and purchasing new homes and properties.
An active part of the community, Hunter is a member of the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals and works with members in the community who have Parkinson’s Disease. Hunter previously worked as a Personal Trainer in Bluffton, South Carolina where she connected and assisted clients on a daily basis to manage their health concerns and goals. She hopes to offer guidance and comfort to new home buyers and strives to establish strong relationships with clients to best serve them and to best represent Bay Street Realty Group.
For more information on Bay Street Realty group, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
