March 23, 2023 - Hilton Head Island Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck® enrollment event in collaboration with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment provider. Travelers will be able to enroll at 26 Hunter Road, Hilton Head Island, SC from March 27 – March 31. The program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents. The enrollment process is quick, convenient and even faster when the application is completed online beforehand. The in-person enrollment requires that applicants provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and a photo. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.
Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.
TSA PreCheck was created in December 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. It’s a great option for travelers looking to save time. Enrolled members do not need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets. They also access TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide.
“This is another great example of working together to provide more convenience for our customers at their hometown airport. We’re happy to host this event to make travel a little easier,” said Jon Rembold, Airport Director.
If you are unable to make the Hilton Head Island Airport enrollment event, but are still interested in enrolling in TSA PreCheck, please complete the application online and schedule an appointment at one of our 550+ enrollment centers nationwide. The Hilton Head Island Airport is a Division of Beaufort County Government, located in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
To learn more or to book your flight into or out of Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH), visit www.hiltonheadairport.com or contact your local travel professional.
