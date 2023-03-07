March 7, 2023 - Docugraphics, a provider of workplace technologies has acquired Custom Cloud Solutions, a Columbia, SC based Managed IT & Cloud Solutions provider. This acquisition reinforces the commitment Docugraphics has for increasing business success by providing awesome workplace technology.
Founder and CEO, Thomas Fimian opened Docugraphics in 2002 as a Xerox Agency and has grown the organization to be one of the most trusted names in the imaging industry. Serving the Carolinas and Georgia with a White Glove approach, Docugraphics also began offering Managed IT Services in 2022.
Since 2015, Custom Cloud Solutions has taken an innovative approach to technology. This approach has given them a solid footprint in the Columbia market as well as supporting clients throughout the United States.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for both companies, our employees, and our customers," said Docugraphics GM, Josh Craig. "Our customers will benefit from a more diverse product offering as well as proven experts in the both the IT and Imaging space. From a people perspective, the two companies are nearly identical in their mission, vision, values, and management philosophy. This immediate synergy has me excited to begin working together. As the company continues to grow, so will opportunities for our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.