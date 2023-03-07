March 7, 2023 - Now entering its seventh year, the Grand Motoring Film Festival has established itself as North America’s premier event celebrating the intersection of the automotive and cinematic arts. And for the second year in a row, this iconic event is handing the keys to the most exciting up-and-coming filmmakers in the automotive world with its second juried awards program.
Vying for honors during last year’s Grand Motoring Film Festival, 20+ film finalists representing remarkable cinematic explorations of automotive culture were screened over two days. Each brought a unique perspective on the cinematic arts with two films having their World Premieres, and two more having their North American Premieres.
“Last year was our first year inviting filmmakers to submit films for consideration, and while I was expecting a good response, I never anticipated the wealth of talent that was shared with us, from all parts of the globe,” said event founder Guy Smith. “It shows not only the sheer amount of great automotive films out there, but the hunger for a showcase like this.”
With this year’s event looking to top last year’s in both prestige and elegance, Grand Motoring Film Festival is actively seeking out bold new cinematic explorations of the automotive arts, regardless of length or format. Priority will be given to films that have yet to premiere and would debut during the festival.
Grand Motoring Film Festival finalists and winners represent the best documentaries, web videos, brand films, TV shows and more, and entries across the landscape of automotive culture are invited to submit. If your work shares our love of horsepower, make plans to join us November 2-3 on Hilton Head Island for high octane screenings and awards program!
Serving as our esteemed judges representing film and television, automotive, and media industries are some of the biggest names in cars and industry leaders from all points of the automotive spectrum, including former editor and publisher of Autoweek Dutch Mandel, Pixar Animation Studios Creative Director of Franchise Jay Ward, “Death Race 2000” star Simone Griffeth, and Silodrome.com founder and senior editor Ben Branch.
Expanding their roster of judges in 2023, the Grand motoring Film Festival has announced the appointment of additional jurors.
- Tara Klein: Creative Director at Hearst Autos whose 14 years in automotive media have given her a front-row seat to the transformation of the automotive landscape.
- Michael Harley: VP of Marketing & Communications at Hennessey Performance, and automotive industry veteran who has held key roles at Kelley Blue Book, J.D. Power and Associates, Autoblog, Autotrader, and Autobytel.
- Steve Chavez: 30+ year creative veteran of the advertising industry, currently the US CCO for Bastion, an independent agency network overseeing brands like Mazda, GMC, Buick and Toyota.
- Ian Jones: SVP, Managing Director Qualfon, has led creative campaigns and consumer experiences in the automotive industry with key roles at Autoweek, BBDO, and Leo Burnett for brands including GMC, Buick, Dodge, and more.
The seventh annual Grand Motoring Film Festival will be held No. 2-3 in Hilton Head Island’s at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, with a VIP welcome reception, awards program, and headliner film screening, and at Coligny Theatre where films and shorts will be screened along with exclusive Q&A experiences with the filmmakers.
Grand Motoring Film Festival Dates:
- March 2: Open for entries
- May 2: Early Deadline
- July 11: Regular Deadline
- Aug. 15: Extended Deadline
- Sept. 12: Finalists Notification
- Nov. 2: Showcase Event + Awards Program at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
- Nov. 3: Screenings/Panels at the Coligny Theater
- Documentary (Short & Feature)
- Narrative / Drama (Short & Feature)
- Brand / Image Films
- Journalism & Factual Entertainment
- Student Film
- Best in Show
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.