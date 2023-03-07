grand motoring film festival logo.jpg

March 7, 2023 - Now entering its seventh year, the Grand Motoring Film Festival has established itself as North America’s premier event celebrating the intersection of the automotive and cinematic arts. And for the second year in a row, this iconic event is handing the keys to the most exciting up-and-coming filmmakers in the automotive world with its second juried awards program.

Vying for honors during last year’s Grand Motoring Film Festival, 20+ film finalists representing remarkable cinematic explorations of automotive culture were screened over two days.  Each brought a unique perspective on the cinematic arts with two films having their World Premieres, and two more having their North American Premieres.   

