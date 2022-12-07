December 7, 2022 - Dollenberg Properties of KW Luxury Hilton Head has announced the addition of two new team members: Matt and Whitney Wortman. The duo shares a passion for real estate, and both have extensive background in customer service making them an ideal fit to join Dollenberg Properties’ Team.
Matt has been in the real estate business for a year, and previously owned a mechanical contracting company. He interned for a real estate office while growing up on Hilton Head Island, and felt like it was always something he was destined to do.
Whitney recently earned her real estate license and is eager to get her real estate career started and learn from the Dollenberg Properties Team. Previously, she was a retail store manager where she enjoyed the customer service aspect.
“I love customer service," said Whitney. "I enjoy any time I get to interact with someone in an aspect where I get to do everything in my power to make their experience the best. I cannot think of a more important purchase than a home, therefore I look forward to making the home buying/selling process as easy and enjoyable as possible!”
Matt & Whitney have a 6th grade student, Landon, at Hilton Head Prep and enjoy going to his sports events. Matt enjoys fishing, golf, and watching the Miami Dolphins. Whitney enjoys pickleball with a group of local moms, cooking, painting and entertaining.
Dollenberg Properties is managed by the team of Eric and Hillary Dollenberg. Lifelong residents and insiders of Hilton Head Island, the couple have sold hundreds of millions of dollars of real estate on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton.
“Matt and Whitney bring a fresh energy to our team,” said Hillary Dollenberg, Director of Luxury at KW Luxury HHI. “We are so pleased to be in business with the Wortmans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.