Dollenberg Properties Adds 2 Team Members: Whitney & Matt Wortman.JPG

December 7, 2022 - Dollenberg Properties of KW Luxury Hilton Head has announced the addition of two new team members: Matt and Whitney Wortman. The duo shares a passion for real estate, and both have extensive background in customer service making them an ideal fit to join Dollenberg Properties’ Team. 

Matt has been in the real estate business for a year, and previously owned a mechanical contracting company. He interned for a real estate office while growing up on Hilton Head Island, and felt like it was always something he was destined to do. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.