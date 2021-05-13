“It’s been a challenging year for everyone, especially in the healthcare field. We hope that this donation helps BJVIM further its mission in helping local folks in need of quality medical services,” said Ken Kirby, general manager of Peacock Subaru
.
Through the dedicated service of approximately 75 volunteer physicians, nurses and allied health professionals, BJVIM
provides free medical care to the residents of Bluffton and Jasper County who are uninsured.
“Peacock Subaru’s customers really showed their appreciation for our patient needs with their donations,” said Dennis Toney, development director for BJVIM. “As we celebrate our 10th Year of service to those in need, we are thankful for the dedication of our volunteer physicians and nurses as well as this financial support from the community. The timing could not be better and so many people will benefit,” he added.
Nationally, the Share the Love
event has enabled Subaru of America and its participating retailers to donate more than $200 million to charity over the last 13 years. Customers have the option of choosing between four national and one of over 1,440 dealership-specific hometown charities. For more information on the Subaru of America Share the Love event, visit https://www.subaru.com/share-the-love.html
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.