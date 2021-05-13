Peacock Subaru General Manager Ken Kirby, Peacock Subaru Love Promise Champion Bill Harper, and Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine Director of Development Dennis Toney..jpg

From left: Peacock Subaru General Manager Ken Kirby, Peacock Subaru Love Promise Champion Bill Harper, and Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine Director of Development Dennis Toney.

May 13, 2021 - Peacock Subaru Hilton Head presented $9,994.20 to Greater Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine (BJVIM) at the conclusion of its annual Subaru Share the Love campaign. The Share the Love event was held at the end of 2020 when the dealership invited each Subaru buyer to designate a portion of their purchase price to benefit either a national nonprofit organization or Peacock Subaru’s hometown charity.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone, especially in the healthcare field. We hope that this donation helps BJVIM further its mission in helping local folks in need of quality medical services,” said Ken Kirby, general manager of Peacock Subaru.

Through the dedicated service of approximately 75 volunteer physicians, nurses and allied health professionals, BJVIM provides free medical care to the residents of Bluffton and Jasper County who are uninsured.

“Peacock Subaru’s customers really showed their appreciation for our patient needs with their donations,” said Dennis Toney, development director for BJVIM. “As we celebrate our 10th Year of service to those in need, we are thankful for the dedication of our volunteer physicians and nurses as well as this financial support from the community. The timing could not be better and so many people will benefit,” he added.
 
Nationally, the Share the Love event has enabled Subaru of America and its participating retailers to donate more than $200 million to charity over the last 13 years. Customers have the option of choosing between four national and one of over 1,440 dealership-specific hometown charities. For more information on the Subaru of America Share the Love event, visit https://www.subaru.com/share-the-love.html
 
BJVIM is one of more than 90 independent clinics under the guidance of the National Volunteers in Medicine Alliance. For more information about BJVIM,  visit https://bjvim.org/about-us/overview/

