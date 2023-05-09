May 9, 2023 - Parker’s recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 5644 N. Rhett Ave. in North Charleston, S.C. Strategically positioned just north of I-526 at the intersection of Rhett Ave. and Remount Rd., the company’s 75th retail store offers award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items.
The company hosted a special ribbon cutting ceremony on May 1, which was attended by local dignitaries including North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, City Councilman Bob King and representatives from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.
The bright, inviting store design in North Charleston, S.C. features a new Lowcountry-inspired prototype offering a modern, contemporary glass-front façade with lime-washed brick, handsome bracketry and designer lighting. The retail footprint at the company’s 12th store in the metro Charleston area offers an optimized interior layout to maximize efficiency for customers, with manned as well as self-check-out stations.
“We’re delighted to underscore our commitment to metro Charleston residents and to meet the growing demand for Parker’s Kitchen food, fuel and other essential items in North Charleston,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “Our business model is based on strategically expanding in the path of growth. We believe that North Charleston is a major driver for growth in the Palmetto State.”
Parker’s currently operates 31 locations in South Carolina and gives back to communities where stores are located through the Fueling the Community program and the Parker’s Community Fund. The company’s Round-Up Campaign gives customers the opportunity to join forces with Parker's Kitchen to end childhood hunger, with donations at all South Carolina stores benefiting the Lowcountry Food Bank. In addition, the Parker’s Community Fund made a landmark $5 million donation to Roper/St. Francis Healthcare in February 2023 to support community health initiatives, patients and caregivers across the region.
The newest Parker’s Kitchen in North Charleston offers popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and convenient electronic kiosk ordering. Popular items include never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and potato logs. Additional highlights include the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a wide range of convenience items. The new store offers regular, diesel and marine non-ethanol fuel.
