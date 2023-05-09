_68A7424.jpg

Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker, center right, and North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, center left, recently cut the ribbon on the 75th Parker's Kitchen store, which is located in North Charleston, S.C.

 JILLIAN STAFFORD

May 9, 2023 - Parker’s recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 5644 N. Rhett Ave. in North Charleston, S.C. Strategically positioned just north of I-526 at the intersection of Rhett Ave. and Remount Rd., the company’s 75th retail store offers award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items.

The company hosted a special ribbon cutting ceremony on May 1, which was attended by local dignitaries including North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, City Councilman Bob King and representatives from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.