October 27, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has added Realtor® Michelle Morris to their South Carolina sales team.
Michelle is a veteran Realtor, with over 10 years of experience as a licensed agent in North Carolina. Originally from New York, Michelle received her Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Buffalo State College, but for the past 30 years, she has lived in North Carolina. She recently built a home on Fripp Island and has since fallen in love with the Lowcountry and hopes to share her passion for the region through real estate.
