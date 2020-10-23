October 23, 2020 - Hilton Head Public Service District’s (PSD) website, www.hhpsd.com, has received a Gold Award in government digital media for website design by MarCom.
MarCom Awards recognize the outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners are selected from over 328 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications.
“Our website is a key part of our customer service,” said PSD General Manager Pete Nardi. “We strive to have our site be helpful and useful to customers, and to be a great place for people to learn about our water resources, water efficiency, recycled water, and related topics that are so important to our community.”
The PSD’s website design was overhauled earlier this year by Bragg Media Marketing, a Bluffton-based digital marketing agency. The new website design:
reflects an eye-catching, intuitively organized online presence,
highlights the programs, initiatives and services that sets the PSD apart,
offers easy-to-find information for customers,
populates categorized news information on certain pages,
houses convenient online forms with automatic notifications and confirmations, and
integrates with the PSD’s e-newsletter system.
“Our goal with this website was to let PSD’s story do the talking,” said Heather Bragg, Bragg Media’s founder. “The PSD’s commitment to the Hilton Head community and the Lowcountry’s coastal environmental was the cornerstone of our inspiration.”
MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and community organizations. Over the past few years, AMCP has given almost $300,000 to charitable causes.
