October 6, 2020 - Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort has been recognized as the No. 10 “Best Resort in the South,” according to Condé Nast Traveler’s results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort — which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 — is located in the heart of Hilton Head Island, S.C., along three miles of Atlantic Ocean beach on one side and an Intracoastal Waterway marina on the other. The resort boasts a trio of championship golf courses designed by Robert Trent Jones, Arthur Hills and George Fazio, an award-winning Tennis and Pickleball Center, and countless other family friendly amenities.
More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe. “The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”
Palmetto Dunes ranks ahead of popular southern enclaves such as Montage Palmetto Bluff (No. 13), The Omni Homestead Resort (No. 16), The Cloister (No. 17), and The Greenbrier (No. 20) in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 rankings. The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.
“During a particularly challenging year for the travel industry, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort is honored by this recognition from such an esteemed media outlet, as well as the sophisticated travelers around the world who rate the resorts,” said Brad Marra, Palmetto Dunes Chief Operating Officer. “We believe in serving our guests to the highest standards, while obeying strict safety protocols. We appreciate recognition of our efforts from our customers and from the media.”
The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.
