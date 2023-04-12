April 12, 2023 - The Seabrook of Hilton Head has named Sammie Jo Manning as its new Communications Manager. A nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization, The Seabrook of Hilton Head is the only Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in the area that offers three housing options: condominium purchase, entry fee contract, and studio rental.
“Sammie Jo is an excellent communicator and ambassador for our organization,” Chris Romick, Executive Director of The Seabrook of Hilton Head, said. “Our clients and the community have continued to appreciate her work ethic and positive attitude.”
Manning has also served as Activities Director at The Fraser Health Center on The Seabrook of Hilton Head’s campus. In her new role, her responsibilities include creating and pioneering marketing projects and initiatives; managing and maintaining “TouchTown,” a resident-used application regarding The Seabrook’s activities; creating “The Scoop,” a monthly newsletter for The Seabrook’s residents; and handling internal and external communications for residents and resident families.
A Greenwood, SC native, she earned her B.A. degree in Psychology with a Minor in Theater from Stetson University. Manning’s previous work experience includes Walt Disney World, where she was an Attractions Cast Member and provided guests with a positive and enjoyable experience. She has also worked as a Bird of Prey Trainer at the Irish Raptor Center and as a U.S. Coast Guard Certified Boat Captain at Aqualeisure Tours in the Florida Keys.
For more information about The Seabrook of Hilton Head, visit theseabrook.com.
