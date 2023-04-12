April 12, 2023 - The Seabrook of Hilton Head has named Sammie Jo Manning as its new Communications Manager. A nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization, The Seabrook of Hilton Head is the only Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in the area that offers three housing options: condominium purchase, entry fee contract, and studio rental.

“Sammie Jo is an excellent communicator and ambassador for our organization,” Chris Romick, Executive Director of The Seabrook of Hilton Head, said. “Our clients and the community have continued to appreciate her work ethic and positive attitude.”

