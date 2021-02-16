February 16, 2021 - Frampton Construction, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has added Toni Moore as culture and community manager. In this new role within the company, Moore will serve both the Charleston and Charlotte offices to enhance Frampton’s community relationships, personnel development, and overall company culture.
Prior to joining Frampton Construction, Moore worked as a program coordinator at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness. She previously spent six years teaching at Ashley Ridge High School, where she was named “Teacher of the Year” in 2018.
Moore holds a bachelor’s degree in Special Education: Mental and Intellectual Disabilities from the College of Charleston and a Master of Business Administration from The Citadel. She served on the Lowcountry Autism Foundation’s Board of Directors from 2017-2020.
Chad Frampton, president of Frampton Construction, commented, “We’re excited to have Toni on board as a dedicated resource for community engagement and team development. Toni personifies the core values that shape our culture at Frampton Construction. It’s an important step for us, reflecting our commitment and dedication to the community and to our exceptional team."
Visit frampton.construction for more information.
