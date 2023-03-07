March 7, 2023 - The first annual Valdosta Bluesberry Festival will take place in the heart of Downtown Valdosta this spring. On April 14 and 15, guests of all ages are invited to attend the blueberries, brews and blues festival at Unity Park Amphitheater, complete with a lineup of live entertainment, family friendly activities, blueberry-themed food and drinks, and even the Blueberry Olympics.

The two-day festival features the following musical performances and activities:

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.