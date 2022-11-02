November 2, 2022 - Renasant Bank has announced that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
“For the second consecutive year, Renasant is proud to offer financial support through the Georgia HEART Program to five rural hospitals in markets that we share a common footprint. These hospitals are vital to the health and wellbeing of the citizens of these communities. They are critical to the future economic development and prosperity of these areas," said Ed Hutchinson, Southeast Georgia Division President.
The Georgia HEART Hospital Program's mission is to help rural and critical access hospitals take advantage of Georgia Senate Bill 258 to help increase their funding and their ability to provide the healthcare needs of thousands of Georgians. The Georgia HEART Program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established in the law, including county population size.
“Renasant Bank’s engagement in this one-of-a-kind program for our state’s rural hospitals is invaluable. The bank’s contributions to multiple rural hospitals through Georgia HEART are sustaining acts for each of their communities. Renasant Bank is enabling life-saving treatments to be administered and is truly elevating the level of healthcare in rural Georgia,” said Lisa Kelly, Executive Director Georgia HEART Hospital Program, LLC.
To learn more about The Georgia HEART Hospital Program, click here.
