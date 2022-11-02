GA Rural Hospital Donation Graphic - 1

November 2, 2022 - Renasant Bank has announced that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper. 

“For the second consecutive year, Renasant is proud to offer financial support through the Georgia HEART Program to five rural hospitals in markets that we share a common footprint. These hospitals are vital to the health and wellbeing of the citizens of these communities. They are critical to the future economic development and prosperity of these areas," said Ed Hutchinson, Southeast Georgia Division President. 

