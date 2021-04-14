April 14, 2021 - A new program is launching in Savannah and Chatham County to help those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine become more confident regarding the safety of the vaccine, know how to obtain a vaccine and connect to transportation options.
Chatham County, the City of Savannah, Gulfstream Aerospace and the Department of Public Health – Coastal Health District have joined forces with Hospice Savannah, Healthy Savannah and United Way of the Coastal Empire to offer this free assistance to Coastal area residents, in particular those who may have concerns about the vaccine.
Anyone living in Chatham County can call 311 for free COVID-19 Vax assistance beginning Wednesday, April 14. More information is available at www.covidvaxdial311.com.
Representatives of the City of Savannah’s 311 helplines will be standing by to answer questions callers may have about vaccines and how they can receive one. They can assist with setting up a vaccine appointment and arranging free transportation to the state’s Mass Vaccination site at Gulfstream.
There is no charge for this assistance or for the vaccine itself.
The newly-opened vaccination site at Armstrong Center at 13040 Abercorn St. in Savannah is accepting walk-ins as well as appointments and is provided in collaboration Gulfstream, Georgia Southern University and SouthCoast Health. The site will be open for vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m.
“In this pandemic crisis, community partners have come together to make sure that all residents have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Paula Kreissler, Executive Director of Healthy Savannah and the Program Coordinator for Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health grant awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This collaborative effort will ensure that all folks have access to a vaccine and can get a free ride to a vaccine site if they don’t have transportation.”
Hospice Savannah recently moved its vaccine clinic location to the Savannah Civic Center to be more convenient and accessible for a greater number of citizens. Located at 301 W. Oglethorpe Avenue, the Civic Center is open for walk-up vaccines Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in addition to the COVID-19 testing it now offers. The State’s mass vaccination site at Gulfstream is open five days a week from Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The program is sponsored by the City of Savannah, Chatham County, Gulfstream Aerospace, Healthy Savannah, Georgia Department of Public Health – Coastal Health District, Hospice Savannah and the United Way of the Coastal Empire. For more information, visit www.covidvaxdial311.com
