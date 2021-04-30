April 30, 2021 - As vaccine supply and demand have stabilized, the health departments of the Coastal Health District can now offer COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment during specific clinic hours. Appointments are still recommended, but not required.
“Now that vaccine is in good supply, we want to remove as many barriers to vaccination as possible,” said Paige Lightsey, Immunization Coordinator for the Coastal Health District. “The vaccine is free, plentiful, safe, and effective, and it’s our best tool to stop the pandemic. And now it’s easier than ever to get your shot.”
Walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccination are only allowed during specific clinic hours which vary by county. A schedule for walk-in vaccine availability is posted below and also available at chdcovidvax.org.
Anyone age 18 and older can receive Moderna vaccine and anyone 16 and older can receive Pfizer vaccine. When you receive your first dose in the two-dose series, an appointment will be made for your second dose of vaccine.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be available for walk-ins, but specific J&J clinics will be offered at various locations. Check chdcovidvax.org for more details.
Additional information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found at covid19.gachd.org/vaccine.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics with No Appointment Required
Bryan County Health Department
430 Ledford Street in Pembroke
- Monday, 8:30am-12pm and 1-3pm
- Moderna vaccine for age 18+
66 Captain Matthew Freeman Drive in Richmond Hill
- Monday, 8:30am-12pm and 1-3pm
- Moderna vaccine for age 18+
Camden County Health Department
905 Dilworth Street in St. Marys
- Monday, 9-11:30am
- Moderna vaccine for age 18+
1501 Georgia Avenue in Woodbine
- Tuesday, 9-11:30am
- Moderna vaccine for age 18+
Chatham County Health Department
*Vaccination without an appointment is not guaranteed and is based on availability.
1249 Eisenhower Drive (Vaccination Annex near the County Tag Office) in Savannah
- Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-2pm
- Friday, 8:30am-12pm
- Pfizer vaccine for age 16+
Effingham County Health Department
802 Hwy. 199 South in Springfield
- Tuesday, 8:30-11:30am and 1-3pm
- Moderna vaccine for age 18+
Glynn County Health Department
2747 Fourth Street in Brunswick
- Monday-Wednesday, 8am-12pm
- Thursday, 8am-12pm and 1pm-6pm
- Friday, 8am-12pm
- Pfizer vaccine for age 16+
Liberty County Health Department
1113 East Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville
- Monday, 8:30-11:30am
- Moderna vaccine for age 18+
Long County Health Department
584 North Macon Street in Ludowici
- Tuesday, 8:30-11:30am
- Moderna vaccine for age 18+
McIntosh County Health Department
1335 Georgia Hwy. 57 in Townsend
- Monday, 8:30-11:30am
- Moderna vaccine for age 18+
