April 5, 2021 - Last week Harris Lowry Manton LLP, a law firm with offices in Savannah and Atlanta, launched the Banded Together campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccination in Georgia and to offer scholarships to support children in Savannah, Ga. and across the state who have lost parents due to the pandemic.
“We want to address vaccine hesitancy and encourage Georgia residents to get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeff Harris, a founding partner at Harris Lowry Manton LLP. “We know the past year has been a tough time for many families and want to do our part to support children who have lost parents or guardians due to Coronavirus.”
Banded Together is a non-profit organization that reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to supporting the community in good times and bad times.
“Our firm has always had a strong connection to the community and to the state we’re proud to call home,” said Steve Lowry, a founding partner at Harris Lowry Manton LLP. “We think it’s extremely important to raise awareness about Coronavirus vaccination in Georgia and to give back to help families in need.”
Green wristbands with the PROUD TO BE VACCINATED slogan are available, free of charge, at Fulton County Department of Health vaccination sites in Atlanta and at Coastal Health District of Georgia vaccination sites in Savannah.
The Banded Together campaign is currently accepting corporate as well as personal donations, with 100% of donations going to fund scholarships for children across Georgia and to provide vaccination wristbands free of charge to the public. Donations can be made online at banded-together.org.
Since Harris Lowry Manton LLP’s inception, the firm has shared a strong commitment to giving back to the community and making a positive impact across Georgia, complementing the work the attorneys do to advocate on behalf of catastrophically injured clients in the courtroom. Throughout the year, the firm’s partners, associates and staff join forces to support a wide range of important community-based initiatives.
During the pandemic, the firm donated 500 box lunches prepared by Empire State South to healthcare workers at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and Grady Ponce de Leon Infectious Disease Center and to first responders at police precincts and fire/EMS locations throughout downtown and midtown Atlanta. In Savannah, the firm collaborated with Nine Line Apparel to donate 1,000 free protective masks to area first responders.
For seven consecutive years, Harris Lowry Manton LLP has also hosted a First Responder Appreciation Event, providing free catered lunches, giveaway items and live music for local paramedics, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical responders in Savannah.
"We hope the Banded Together campaign will make a positive impact in Georgia during a critical time,” said Harris Lowry Manton LLP founding partner Jed Manton. “We think it’s extremely important that as many people as possible get the COVID vaccine so we can all look forward to a brighter, safer future.”
More information is available at banded-together.org.
