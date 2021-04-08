April 8, 2021 - The Coastal Health District will provide the single-dose COVID-19 Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson during vaccine events in Liberty and Camden Counties this month. Anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Georgia qualifies for the vaccine, which is available by appointment at no cost. You do not have to be vaccinated in the county where you reside, so all Georgians are welcome.
The Liberty County event will be Wednesday, April 14 from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Shuman Recreation Center, 800 Tupelo Trail in Hinesville.
The Camden County event will be Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church, 1365 Kinlaw Road in Woodbine.
Appointments can be scheduled online through the Georgia Department of Public Health vaccine portal. If you need assistance with scheduling, please call the Coastal Health District COVID-19 Vaccine Phone Bank at 912-230-5506. The phone bank is operational Monday through Thursday from 8 am – 5pm and Fridays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m..
“The Janssen vaccine is still in short supply around the state, so we’re excited to offer this opportunity in our communities,” said Paige Lightsey, Immunization Coordinator for the Coastal Health District. “With Janssen you get a highly effective immune response in a single vaccination.”
The Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson does not require a second dose. You are considered fully vaccinated fourteen days after receiving a single dose of Janssen.
