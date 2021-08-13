August 13, 2021 - In an urgent effort to increase vaccinations and stop the spread of COVID-19, the Coastal Health District and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) are hosting two unique vaccination events on Saturday, August 14th in Savannah. The Say “YES” Summer events will offer walk-up vaccinations that are free and do not require appointments, insurance, or identification. Participants can also enjoy incentives, entertainment, and art at these pop-up events.
The first event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Forsyth Farmers Market in Forsyth Park where the first 50 people to be vaccinated will receive a credit to use at the market. Then, from 4 to 8 p.m., vaccinations will be offered at Grayson Stadium during the Savannah Bananas game, where the first 50 recipients will be given free Bananas merchandise.
Say “YES” Summer events are designed to attract attention in popular public places and will be held in several Georgia cities. The events will include live installations by local artists and art organizations, offering education, conversation, and on-site vaccination. This national-to-local collaboration is between DPH, local artists and art organizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), David J. Sencer CDC Museum, South Arts, Home Depot, and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).
As part of all pop-up events, DPH will unveil a participatory art installation, the “I Said ‘YES’ to COVID-19 Vaccine Because…” community mural, for residents to write their own reasons for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and inspire others to do the same. CORE and health district vaccination teams will operate on-site mobile vaccination clinics to provide educational materials and vaccinations.
DPH and the Coastal Health District believe the collaboration between the Georgia arts and science communities will both inspire and inform Georgians of the importance of COVID-19 vaccines for all aspects of life.
For more details and updates, visit SayYesSummer.com. For information about other vaccination events by public health in our area, visit chdcovidvax.org.
