August 16, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit will be hosting a free vaccination clinic this month at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue.
The J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center pop-up clinic will be at the transit center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 25. Both the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines will be offered. No appointments are necessary. Recipients of the vaccine will have to wait at the center for 15 minutes of monitoring after getting the shot.
The event is a collaboration between J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center, YMCA of Coastal Georgia, Healthy Savannah and REACH, a national program administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce racial and ethnic health disparities.
CAT is continuing to implement safety measures in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. These measures include a mask mandate and reduced capacity on CAT vehicles.
Health officials say that such measures would not be necessary if more people were getting the vaccination, but hesitancy to get the shot, along with the arrival of the Delta variant, has led to COVID-19 cases increasing again after a period of decline. While no vaccine is 100% effective, those who are vaccinated are less likely to contract the virus and for those who do, the symptoms are often mild and the chance of hospitalization is low.
