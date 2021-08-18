August 18, 2021 - Coastal Care Partners is now administering the third COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised individuals. The company continues to provide COVID-19 testing as well as initial vaccine doses at its newest location, 4 B Skidaway Village Walk and at 7072 Hodgson Memorial Drive.
According to Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, “we plan to keep vaccinating people as long as there is demand. That includes the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses as well as the third dose that is for people who are immunocompromised. Since August 16, we have had a daily average of 100 vaccinations of the third dose. That’s on top of the initial doses that we administer.”
Pierce noted that with the uptick in community concerns about COVID-19, they have seen an increase in testing requests. “From August 11 to August 16, we provided 700 COVID-19 tests with a 15-20 percent positivity rate.”
Coastal Care Partners is administering vaccinations and testing during the following hours at these locations:
Vaccinations (third dose for immunocomprised as well as initial doses):
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 7072 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m., 4 B Skidaway Village Walk
Testing (antigen and PCR):
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 7072 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Monday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., 4 B Skidaway Village Walk
For more information about Coastal Care Partners, visit https://www.coastalcarepartners.com/. People can schedule a vaccination by going to https://ccnvax.com/.
