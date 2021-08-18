August 18, 2021 - Area hospitals have implemented visitor restrictions due to increased COVID-19 cases.
Effective Aug. 10, 2021 at Memorial Health, the following restrictions will be put in place:
- Emergency room, Inpatient Units and Day Surgery patients may have one (1) designated visitor 18 years of age and older for the entire admission.** Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit at this time.
- ** COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients may not have visitors.
- Children’s Hospital, Women’s Services, and Neonatal ICU may have two (2) designated visitors. Both visitors may be with the patient at the same time.
- All adult visitors must present a valid photo ID at the main entrance of the hospital each time they visit.
- Their outpatient imaging and lab services will continue to allow one (1) visitor.
- Visiting hours will be 9am until 6pm.
- Wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing while inside the facility.
- Visitors should wear masks at all times including in patient rooms.
- All visitors are required to wear masks. Guests should enter through the hospital’s main entrance and remain in the patient room or designated waiting area during their entire visit.
Effective Aug. 16, 2021 at St. Joseph's/Candler facilities:
Hospital Visitation
- No general visitors are currently allowed.
- Masks are required for any person at a St. Joseph's/Candler facility.
- Labor and Delivery patients are allowed ONE designated visitor for the duration of their hospital stay.
- Pediatric patients are allowed TWO designated visitors per patient for the duration of their hospital stay.
- Hospice and end of life patients may have immediate family members visit, one at a time, although visitation must be coordinated with nurse manager.
- Surgery patients will be allowed ONE designated visitor for drop off and pick up for the purposes of providing discharge instructions and education. The designated visitor will be asked to leave and return when called by the surgical department. Pediatric patients are allowed TWO designated visitors per patient, with only ONE designated visitor staying with the patient.
- Emergency Room patients are allowed ONE designated visitor for the duration of their visit. Emergency pediatric patients are allowed two designated visitors.
Pooler Campus, Heart and Lung, Professional Office Building, Outpatient and Physician Offices:
- No visitors may accompany a patient with an appointment unless the patient requires assistance from a caregiver.
- Pediatric patients who have an appointment may have TWO designated visitors present.
Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion, Bluffton Campus, All Additional Oncology Affiliated locations:
Due to the health risks associated with patients undergoing cancer treatment, visitor restrictions remain in place for these locations until further notice.
