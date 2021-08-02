August 2, 2021 - Effective July 27, 2021, mask or face coverings will be required while inside any Chatham County Government facility. This includes all team Chatham members and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Masks or face coverings are required to properly cover the nose and mouth.
Additionally, all restaurants and retail establishments in the county are strongly encouraged to require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public. Anyone entering a commercial establishment in the county is strongly advised to wear a mask or face covering while inside.
As a good measure for public safety, all persons within Chatham County are encouraged to practice regular and routine hand washing with soap and water or use an alcohol based sanitizer and maintain six feet of physical/social distancing between persons to the greatest extent possible.
Visit chathamcountyga.gov for more information.
