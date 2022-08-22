August 22, 2022 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) along with partner Living Independence for Everyone, Inc.(LIFE) will host a COVID-19 vaccine event in Savannah, Georgia Thursday, Aug. 26 to provide the opportunity through transportation and incentives for people with disabilities ages 12 and up and their supports to obtain vaccine protection against the COVID-19 virus.  

People can pre-register for this event, especially if they need transportation assistance. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Individuals must identify as a person with a disability (don't need proof, just must say have a significant disability and live in our 20-county area) or family/caregiver/living with a person with a disability. LIFE will give a $50 gift card for each shot to a qualifying person. Individuals will receive another $50 gift card when they return for his or her second shot on Sept. 9 

