August 22, 2022 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD)along with partnerLiving Independence for Everyone, Inc.(LIFE) will host a COVID-19 vaccine event in Savannah, Georgia Thursday, Aug. 26 to provide the opportunity throughtransportationand incentives forpeople with disabilities ages 12 and upand their supports to obtain vaccine protection againstthe COVID-19virus.
People can pre-register for this event, especially if they need transportation assistance. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Individualsmustidentify asa person with a disability(don't need proof, just must say have a significant disability and live in our 20-county area)or family/caregiver/living with aperson with a disability. LIFEwill give a $50 gift card for each shot to a qualifying person. Individuals will receive another $50 gift card when they return for his or her second shot on Sept. 9.
“We want to help as many people as we can get vaccinated. That is why we are hosting this event,” said Neil Ligon, Executive Director of LIFE.
CORE’s Medical Personnel will be handling all of the vaccinations and monitoring the COVID-19 event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LIFE office, located at 4811 Waters Avenue, Savannah, Georgia, 31404, in the Medical Arts Shopping Plaza across from Memorial Hospital.
“We are helping to spread the word in reaching partners and families in the southeast region of Georgia includingSavannah that COVID is still here,” said Naomi Williams GCDD’s COVID Vaccination Project Coordinator. “This event is for those who have not had the opportunity to get vaccinated and are now ready to get the vaccine. It takes all of us across the state of Georgia to help communities and individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities (IDD) to protect themselves, as this is a part of self-advocacy.”
LIFE is the Center for Independent Living for Southeast Georgia.Living Independence for Everyone, Inc. started in the home of two ladies with disabilities. They had a vision of equal rights, equal opportunities, and integration into the community for all people with disabilities. From its beginnings in Chatham County in 1986, Living Independence for Everyone has expanded. LIFE provides aid to 11 counties in southeast Georgia.
Through the advocacy efforts of the founders, LIFE was instrumental in bringing about accessible transportation. They also helped get feasible and accessible housing and a home modificationprogram. This was for all residents with disabilities. Thus, the staff works to provide equivalent services to the more rural areas. To pre-register or to get transportation assistance, or for more information about this event, contact(912)-920-2414or visitwww.lifecil.com.
