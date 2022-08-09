August 9, 2022 - A new type of COVID-19 vaccine is now available in the Coastal Health District. The Novavax shot is the fourth COVID vaccine to be cleared by the FDA in the U.S., and relies on an older, more familiar vaccine technology. Novavax is a two-dose vaccine and is available in the health departments in Chatham and Glynn Counties, and in the Richmond Hill clinic of the Bryan County Health Department.
“Novavax is a great option for adults who want vaccine protection but aren’t comfortable using mRNA vaccines like the ones offered by Pfizer and Moderna,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “The Novavax vaccine uses the same technology as several other vaccines we’ve been using in the United States for decades, like vaccines for hepatitis B, influenza, and whooping cough.”
The Novavax shot uses a protein-based technology, injecting harmless copies of the coronavirus’ spike protein alongside an ingredient called adjuvant to create an immune response. The vaccine is safe and effective, and during clinical trials, it prevented mild, moderate, and severe COVID illness in 90% of adults aged 18 and older. The most commonly reported side effects were similar to other vaccines and included pain/tenderness, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, nausea/vomiting and fever.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccination. Appointments for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org, or by calling the Chatham, Glynn, or Bryan County Health Departments.
