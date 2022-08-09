August 9, 2022 - A new type of COVID-19 vaccine is now available in the Coastal Health District. The Novavax shot is the fourth COVID vaccine to be cleared by the FDA in the U.S., and relies on an older, more familiar vaccine technology. Novavax is a two-dose vaccine and is available in the health departments in Chatham and Glynn Counties, and in the Richmond Hill clinic of the Bryan County Health Department.

“Novavax is a great option for adults who want vaccine protection but aren’t comfortable using mRNA vaccines like the ones offered by Pfizer and Moderna,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “The Novavax vaccine uses the same technology as several other vaccines we’ve been using in the United States for decades, like vaccines for hepatitis B, influenza, and whooping cough.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.