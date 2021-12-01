December 1, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit wants to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and reward those who already have. With this goal in mind, CAT will offer a temporary vaccine incentive for customers during the month of December.
From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, customers will be able to receive a free 10-ride card allowing for 10 rides anytime on CAT’s fixed-route buses or a 10-ride ticket book for CAT’s paratransit service, CAT Mobility. To receive the 10-ride card, customers simply have to show their COVID-19 vaccination card and a form of photo ID.
The vaccine card and ID must be shown to the customer service representative at the ticket window of Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue (Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Mon.-Fri.). Only the person obtaining the free ride card or ticket book can pick them up. No substitutes may be sent in their place. The free ride card and ticket book can also be loaded to a customer’s smartphone if they have the Token Transit mobile ticketing app. To receive the CAT Mobility ticket book, individuals must already be certified to use the paratransit service.
Recipients of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccination are eligible for the free card or CAT Mobility ticket book. Customers must be fully vaccinated and they can only receive one free 10-ride card or CAT Mobility ticket book under the program.
Rules & Restrictions
- To receive a 10 Ride Card or CAT Mobility Ticket Book, customers must be fully vaccinated.
- To receive a CAT Mobility Ticket Book, customers must be existing paratransit riders.
- To receive a 10 Ride Card or CAT Mobility Ticket Book, customers must go to the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center Ticket Window at 610 W. Oglethorpe. Ave.
- No substitutes may be sent to collect the card or book for another person.
- Customers must present a valid photo ID along with their vaccination card.
Acceptable IDs:
- Driver’s license (temporary licenses acceptable)
- Non-driver ID
- Learner’s permit
- Passport (foreign & expired passports acceptable)
- Government employee ID
- US Military ID
- US permanent resident card
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.