December 1, 2021 - Some adjustments will be made to the Savannah Civic Center COVID-19 testing site to accommodate other events scheduled to take place there over the next two months:
- Testing will be offered Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. throughout the month of December, except for Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Dec. 31 when the site will be closed for the holidays.
- No testing will be offered at the Savannah Civic Center on Saturdays in December.
- There will be no COVID-19 testing at the Savannah Civic Center during the month of January.
The drive-through COVID-19 testing site on the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus at 210 Technology Circle will remain open from Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. The West Chatham testing site will also be open on the following Saturdays: Dec. 4, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18 from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
There is no cost for COVID-19 testing through public health. Appointments are not required for testing, but pre-registration is strongly recommended for a faster visit at the specimen collection site. To pre-register for a COVID-19 test, visit gachd.org/covidtest.
The Coastal Health District also offers a call center for assistance with testing and vaccination appointments. For assistance with scheduling a COVID-19 test, call 912-230-9744. For assistance with vaccination, call 912-230-5506. More testing and vaccination opportunities are listed on our website at covid19.gachd.org.
