December 13, 2021 - Today, Dec. 13, is the last day for vaccinations at the Chatham County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Pooler. The building will be unavailable after today, and the Health Department is currently exploring other options for a West Chatham vaccination site.
Meanwhile, vaccination appointments are still available at the COVID-19 Vaccination Annex at 1249 Eisenhower Drive, and pediatric vaccine appointments are available at our main clinic, 1395 Eisenhower Drive. Vaccinations are also available through multiple mobile vaccine clinics.
You can view a full schedule of vaccine opportunities at chdcovidvax.org. The change does NOT impact the West Chatham COVID-19 testing operations. Testing is still available at 210 Technology Circle, on the Savannah campus of Georgia Tech.
For a full testing schedule, visit covidtestsavannah.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.