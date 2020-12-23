December 23, 2020 - The Georgia Small Business Development Center will host a series of webinars for an overview of the proposed SBA funding programs for small businesses affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During the sessions they will discuss the proposed components and features of the recently passed legislation concerning the 2nd Draw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the changes to the SBA Debt Relief Program.
They will also provide recommendations for actions to take now in order to best prepare to take advantage of these programs once the SBA releases the guidelines (expected in January 2021).
This one hour webinar will be led by a team of expert business consultants from the UGA SBDC. In additional to the prepared presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.
This webinar will be presented live and will not be recorded. They have several date options in December for your convenience, with January sessions also being added as needed.
Sessions will be offered:
- Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.
To view additional sessions and register, visit georgiasbdc.org/2nd-round-covid-funding-webinars.
