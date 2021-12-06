December 6, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit will continue requiring passengers on CAT vehicles wear masks through mid-March to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, as required by the Transportation Security Administration.
On Dec. 2, the TSA announced that the federal face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, will be extended through March 18. The mask requirement had been scheduled to expire on Jan. 18.
TSA Administrator David Pekoske has said frequently the combination of vaccinations and face masks work and are highly effective in terms of slowing the spread of the virus in the transportation system, and they make travel safer for everyone.
CAT customers without a mask can request one from an operator.
