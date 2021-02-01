February 1, 2021 - Chatham County Board of Commission Chairman Chester A. Ellis has issued the 9th continuation of the County-wide State of Emergency. This order will become effective immediately at 12 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2021, and shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on March 5, 2021, unless further modified or rescinded.
The County-wide State of Emergency orders all persons wear a mask or face covering in public spaces to include commercial establishments, public places, government buildings, or any time people gather in groups of 10 or more. Masks or face coverings are required to properly cover the nose and mouth.
Physical/social distance of six feet between persons is required to the extent that it is possible. Additionally, everyone is to wash their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer regularly.
The State of Emergency allows for municipalities to impose a more restrictive order as it relates to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.