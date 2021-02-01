February 1, 2021 - An online portal is now available for scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through public health in the Coastal Health District. Appointments are available for Georgia residents in Phase 1a and Phase 1a+, which includes healthcare workers, emergency first responders, adults age 65 and older, and caregivers of adults age 65 and older.
The quickest way to schedule an appointment is through the online portal at chdcovidvax.org. However, residents who do not have online access or need assistance can schedule by phone at 912-230-5506. Telephone wait times may be long.
Individuals who registered for the District’s notification list were notified earlier today. Appointments are available on a first come, first served basis for qualifying individuals, and can be scheduled up to 8 days in advance, depending on vaccine availability. The scheduling system is for first dose appointments only. Second dose appointments are booked at the time the first dose is administered.
“We hope this system will provide easier access to appointments, but please understand the demand for vaccine still far outweighs the supply. I ask for continued patience as we move forward with our vaccination effort,” said Coastal Health District Health Director, Dr. Lawton Davis.
Other healthcare providers in our area are also offering vaccine appointments. Additional information about vaccine and about vaccine providers can be found at covid19.gachd.org/vaccine.
