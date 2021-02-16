February 16, 2021 - Last week Coastal Care Partners prepared to vaccinate more than 200 Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) teachers and staff who meet the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) 1A+ criteria for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“As soon as the SCCPSS gave their approval, we worked quickly with Dr. Jason Conley of Lo-Cost Pharmacy and Skidaway Village Pharmacy to administer the vaccine on Friday at Windsor Forest High School. We have volunteered our time to administer 228 vaccines to SCCPSS teachers and staff meeting the DPH’s 1A+ criteria,” Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said.
Several weeks ago, Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s only comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, volunteered to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine to SCCPSS employees and staff, local private schools and other organizations as part of Phase 1A+. Coastal Care Partners has been working with Dr. Conley on these various efforts.
In January, Coastal Care Partners first partnered with Dr. Conley to operate the Skidaway Vaccine Clinic. Since that time, Coastal Care Partners has continued to voluntarily schedule and administer the vaccine. As of February 12, the clinic on Skidaway has vaccinated more than 3,000 people. “We have continued to expand our efforts to help more people in the area,” Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said. “Our donation of manpower and other resources is designed to help vaccinate as many people as possible, and it also takes some pressure off of the Chatham County Health Department. We are thrilled to be able to help.”
The Pierces explained that they are still looking for ways to expand vaccination efforts outside of the clinic. “We have been in conversations with the leadership of the Chatham County Health Department on how we can help vaccinate homebound individuals who either can’t leave their home or shouldn’t leave their home due to health concerns,” Scott Pierce noted.
"With a limited vaccine supply at this time, we think that strategizing with other organizations to vaccinate different groups of people is an important first step. We don’t have more or less access to vaccine than any other organization, but we do have nurses and clinical volunteers who can help facilitate vaccination programs.” He added that “while we have our own staff helping, we also would love to organize more healthcare volunteers. If you are a licensed, clinical professional and would like to help, please contact us at vaccine@coastalcarepartners.com.”
