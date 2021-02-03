February 3, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm has partnered with COVID Testing Appointments and Innovative GX Laboratories to host the pop-up, drive-through Georgia COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site in the parking lot of its office at 319 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah.
The program offers members of the community several COVID-19 testing options:
- PCR: nasal swabs (insurance, out of pocket, eligible for no-cost testing)
- PCR: saliva (insurance, out of pocket, eligible for no-cost testing)
- Rapid test: antigen (out of pocket only)
- Rapid test: antibody (out of pocket only)
The PCR nasal swab and saliva tests are eligible for no-cost testing. Those who wish to see if they are eligible for no-cost testing should preregister by texting “GACOVID” to 474747 or by registering online at gacovidtest.com. Those who register will be asked to complete a patient registration form and CDC questionnaire to qualify for testing, and to enter their insurance information or indicate that they are uninsured. Test results are typically available the day after the test is administered.
The Georgia COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site is operated by an independent company not affiliated with The Eichholz Law Firm, Broughton Partners or Intake Direct.
