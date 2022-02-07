February 7, 2022 - Effective Monday, Feb. 7, the Chatham County Health Department will resume normal operations, offering all routine public health services by appointment.
Last month, the Health Department limited some services while coping with staffing shortages due to COVID-19 cases and exposures. The Midtown Clinic at 1602 Drayton Street was closed for routine public health services, and the main clinic on Eisenhower Drive offered a reduced number of services.
Beginning this week, all services and locations will be back to normal operating hours and offerings. Services are still by appointment only as they attempt to reduce crowding in common areas and encourage social distancing. Face masks are required for anyone age 2 and older.
For more information about public health services offered by the Chatham County Health Department, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/chatham. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 912-356-2441.
