January 11, 2022 - Savannah Chatham County Public School System informed families yesterday, Jan. 10, 2022, that three high schools will temporarily shift to virtual learning. This shift is due to COVID-19 related issues and confirmed positive cases among staff and students that is impacting staff availability.
Beach High School, Islands High School and Johnson High School will shift to remote learning beginning today, Jan. 11, through Jan. 14. Extensive contact tracing procedures have been completed and all affected students and staff have been identified.
This virtual shift includes all school activities, including athletic schedules. From Jan. 11-14 students should log in to the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules.
Athletic schedules may also be impacted to include possible game/practice cancellations. Student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.
Available staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school. The school will not be open for appointments.
At this time, the schools are expected to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. If that schedule changes, families will be alerted through the Parent Notification System. Visit www.SCCPSS.com for more information.
