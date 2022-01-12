January 12, 2022 -Effective immediately, the Chatham County Health Department is shifting operations to cope with staffing shortages due to COVID-19 cases and exposures.
The Midtown Clinic at 1602 Drayton Street will be closed for routine public health services for the rest of this week. Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and PREP services will still be offered at the Midtown clinic by appointment only. The main clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive will offer essential services only. Individuals with existing appointments may be contacted to reschedule.
Essential services are available by appointment at the Eisenhower clinic, and include:
- Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
- Childhood immunizations required for school attendance
- Infectious Disease Services (STD/TB/HIV)
- Contraception services
- Babies Can’t Wait
- Child dental services
- Pediatric COVID vaccines
“Like so many other organizations right now, we’re working to find the right balance between keeping our doors open and keeping our patients and employees healthy and safe,” said Dr. Chris Rustin, Administrator of the Chatham County Health Department. “We’ll go back to normal operations just as soon as our staffing levels improve.”
This change does not affect Environmental Health services or Vital Records, nor does it impact operations at the Chatham County Health Department’s COVID testing sites or COVID-19 vaccination sites.
For more information, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/chatham.
