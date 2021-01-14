January 14, 2021 - As the Chatham County Health Department works to expand its COVID-19 response, changes are coming to the COVID-19 testing site at the Savannah Civic Center.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 18, operation of the Civic Center site will be managed by Mako Medical, a North Carolina-based company that has contracted with the Georgia Department of Health to provide testing services. The change only affects testing operations in Chatham County; the testing process in all other Coastal Health District counties is unchanged.
This shift at the Civic Center site will free up health department staff and resources to focus on COVID-19 vaccinations. There will be no reduction in testing availability, no out-of-pocket costs, and no appointment required.
Anyone requesting a test through public health in Chatham County must pre-register through Mako Medical but will not be assigned a specific appointment day or time. Individuals with a registration can come to the Civic Center site any time during operational hours for testing. Health insurance will be billed for those with insurance, but no one will be charged a fee or turned away.
To register for testing at the Savannah Civic Center site beginning Jan. 18, you can schedule a test online at covidtestsavannah.com. For scheduling assistance, call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 testing or vaccine, visit covid19.gachd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.