January 14, 2021 - The City of Savannah is inviting houses of worship, businesses and individuals to join in a national memorial for the lives lost to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
"The last year has been a difficult one around our country and here locally," said Mayor Van Johnson. "Join us in remembering and honoring the lives of our family, friends and neighbors that have been lost while looking forward hopefully to a future free of this devastating virus."
The City Hall bells will ring once for every 10 deaths in Chatham County at 5:30 p.m., and the building will be illuminated in red. Anyone wishing to participate is invited to ring bells, illuminate homes or businesses, hold a socially distant candlelight vigil and document their remembrance on social media using #SavannahRemembers and #SavannahStrong.
Savannah's memorial will coincide with ceremonies in Washington, D.C., that will include a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. To date, more than 10,000 Georgians, including more than 240 Chatham County residents, have died from COVID-19.
