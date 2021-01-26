January 26, 2021 - Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis and Commissioners Bobby Lockett and Tanya Milton received their COVID-19 vaccinations last week at the Chatham County Health Department. The Commissioners were eligible for the vaccination under Phase 1a+ of the Georgia COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
“Commissioners Lockett and Milton and I have received our first COVID vaccination since we fell in the group of 65 and older. We did it as a Commission to send out the message to all of those who are skeptical about taking the vaccine,” said Chairman Ellis. “I encourage all of you that when your time comes, to get with your health provider, get with the health department to make an appointment. I need to take care of you. You need to take care of me. We need to take care of one another. Please get your vaccination.”
Coastal Health District Health Director, Dr. Lawton Davis, echoed that message.
“Actions definitely speak louder than words and I appreciate members of the Chatham County Commission taking that to heart and leading by example,” said Davis. “Getting vaccinated is just one tool we have against COVID-19, but it’s a very important one. We’re working to increase capacity to vaccinate more residents in Phase 1a+, and I would encourage all those 65 and older who fall into that category, to get vaccinated whenever and wherever it’s possible.”
Davis emphasized that taking other precautions will still be necessary even after getting vaccinated. Wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, practicing social distancing, and avoiding gatherings will help to slow the spread of COVID-19.
