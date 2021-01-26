January 26, 2021 - Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s only comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, has volunteered to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine with a locally-owned pharmacy in Chatham County. According to Coastal Care Partners, requests for the vaccine have been tremendous and they are scheduling people who meet the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 1A+ (DPH) criteria based upon the latest available information.
“The clinic on Skidaway has vaccinated more than 1,500 people from all over Chatham County in the past 10 days, and we have close to 1,200 people scheduled this week, which is the last full week of January. Now we would like to expand our efforts to help more people in the area,” Amy and Scott Pierce, co-owners of Coastal Care Partners said. “The Skidaway vaccine clinic became a reality because Dr. Jason Conley of Lo-Cost Pharmacy and Skidaway Village Walk Pharmacy took the lead in receiving the necessary approval from DPH and asking us to help administer the vaccine. We volunteered to vaccinate at no charge. Our donation of manpower and other resources is designed to help the clinic vaccinate as many people as possible, and it also takes some pressure off of the Chatham County Health Department. We are thrilled to be able to help.”
Coastal Care Partners has been looking to expand vaccination efforts outside of the clinic. “We have been in conversations with the leadership of the Chatham County Health Department on how we can help vaccinate homebound individuals who either can’t leave their home or shouldn’t leave their home due to health concerns,” Scott Pierce noted. “In addition, we have started working with area schools and other organizations to help get their group 1A+ individuals vaccinated. With a limited vaccine supply at this time, we think that strategizing with other organizations to vaccinate different groups of people is an important first step. We don’t have more or less access to vaccine than any other organization, but we do have nurses and clinical volunteers who can help facilitate vaccination programs.” He added that “while we have our own staff helping, we also would love to organize more healthcare volunteers. If you are a licensed, clinical professional and would like to help, please contact us at vaccine@coastalcarepartners.com.”
