January 3, 2022 - Late last year, the Chatham County Health Department opened a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Pooler in partnership with the West Chatham YMCA.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 27, the new vaccination clinic opened on the YMCA campus at 165 Isaac G. LaRoche Dr.
The site will operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering the following FREE vaccinations:
- Monday & Wednesday: Pfizer (age 12+), Pfizer booster (age 16+), Johnson & Johnson (age 18+), and Johnson & Johnson booster (age 18+)
- Thursday: Pfizer (age 12+), Pfizer booster (age 16+), Moderna (age 18+), and Moderna booster (age 18+)
Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are recommended and can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org. For assistance with a vaccination appointment, please call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 912-230-5506, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. except for holidays.
COVID testing will continue to be offered in West Chatham County on the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus at 210 Technology Circle near Pooler. PCR testing services are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. except for holidays. For testing information, visit covidtestsavannah.com.
