Savannah Media Update 1-5-21

January 5, 2021 - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced in his weekly media update that the Savannah St. Patrick's Day festivities will not be happening for the second year in a row. 

Referring to an increase in the daily average of new cases, hospitalizations, and the daily transmission index, Johnson said that he was "disappointed by what I experienced over the past couple of weekends. Streets packed with people... many not exhibiting the safe behavior that has gotten us this far." He followed by recommending continuing the moratorium on event permits issued by the city through the end of March 2021, canceling the 2021 St. Patrick's Day celebration.

"We cannot do St. Patrick's Day safely in its present form," he added, citing conflicting rules from the state and the lack of a statewide mask mandate. 

The Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee posted the following statement on their website:

"We understand that the City of Savannah is not issuing any special event permits through March 2021. As a result, we will not have the 2021 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade. While this is disappointing, we are confident in the City’s decision. Our top priority has always been to ensure the health, safety and welfare of parade participants and attendees.

"After the 2020 parade cancellation, we were hopeful for 2021 and we had applied for the special event permit. Over the past several months we have continued to work with the City of Savannah during the permitting process and now we need to be united in doing what is best for our community. Since the first Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 1824, there have been extraordinary times when we had to cancel the parade, and this is unfortunately one of those times. Going forward, we commit to keep you aware of our future plans and we appreciate the community’s understanding and support."

