January 6, 2022 - Free COVID-19 testing by the Coastal Health District will resume at the Savannah Civic Center beginning Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Testing operations at the location were temporarily suspended because of previously scheduled events in the arena. When testing resumes, samples will be collected in the Civic Center’s parking lot.
The Civic Center testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., and the first and third Saturday of the month from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
The site offers PCR testing, which is more accurate than rapid antigen testing, but samples must be sent to a lab for analysis. Results are usually available in 36-48 hours. There is no cost for the test, and you do not need an appointment, but pre-registration is required. You can access registration links for all Coastal Health District testing sites at covidtestsavannah.com. For registration assistance, call our COVID-19 testing hotline at 912-230-9744.
The Coastal Health District also offers a drive-through COVID-19 testing site on the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus at 210 Technology Circle. This site is open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 testing is also available through many area pharmacies, healthcare clinics, urgent care centers, and other providers. Please do not go to a hospital emergency room for testing unless you’re experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention. You can use a testing site locator on the Georgia Department of Public Health to see additional testing options, including those outside of public health, at dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
