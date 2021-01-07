January 7, 2021 - Beginning Jan. 11, 2021, COVID-19 vaccination in the Coastal Health District will be available to adults age 65 and older, their caregivers, and emergency first responders. Vaccination of healthcare workers is already underway and will continue. There is no cost for COVID-19 vaccination through public health.
All health departments in the 8-county district will begin scheduling vaccination appointments by phone on Thursday, Jan. 7.
“We are very excited to start this next phase, and we expect a lot of phone calls,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “Supply is not going to meet demand right away, so we’re asking our communities for patience during this rollout.”
Hundreds of other healthcare providers across the state are also enrolling as vaccine providers.
“This is a monumental effort, and one that can’t be accomplished through public health alone,” said Dr. Davis. “If you are in this expanded phase 1a group, you may also want to check with your pharmacy or doctor’s office to see if they’re offering vaccine as well.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, contact your health department below:
|Bryan County Health Department - Pembroke
|(912) 653-4331
|Bryan County Health Department - Richmond Hill
|(912) 756-2611
Camden County Health Department - St. Marys
|(912) 882-8515
|Camden County Health Department - Woodbine
|(912) 576-3040
|Chatham County Health Department - Midtown & Eisdenhower)
|(912) 230-5506
|Effingham County Health Department
|(912) 754-6484
|Glynn County Health Department
|(912) 264-3961
|Liberty County Health Department
|(912) 876-2173
|Long County Health Department
|(912) 545-2107
|McIntosh County Health Department
|(912) 832-5473
More information is also available at gachd.org/covidvaccine.
