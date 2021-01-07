January 7, 2021 - St. Joseph’s/Candler is preparing to begin vaccinating patients who are 65 and older as part of the first phase of the state of Georgia’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out, beginning with current primary care patients who live in Chatham County.
Scheduling for vaccinations has not yet begun. If you are a current patient of a SJ/C primary care physician and you are 65 or older, St. Joseph’s/Candler will contact you when scheduling begins.
If you are NOT a current patient of St. Joseph’s/Candler, you contact the Coastal Health District for assistance.
There will be some key criteria for vaccination of St. Joseph’s/Candler patients:
- This phase will only be for those primary care patients who are 65 and older
- Patients must be a current patient with a St. Joseph’s/Candler primary care physician in Chatham County
Information for distribution to patients outside of Chatham County will be coming soon.
St. Joseph’s/Candler is establishing a centralized location for all vaccinations. The dates and times of these clinics is contingent upon receipt of vaccines, the arrival of which is yet to be determined.
Information on how to schedule an appointment will be sent to appropriate patients via text messages, patient portal messages as well as on sjchs.org.
